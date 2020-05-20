Graveside service was at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 20, at Snow Cemetery in Berryville; arrangements are with Nelson Funeral Service.
Ronald Wayne Snow, of Berryville, was born in Berryville, to Rex and Ila (Keller) Snow. Ronnie passed away Thursday, May 14 (2020) in Oak Grove, at the age of 73.
Ron was an avid antique car collector and enjoyed car shows, car cruises and the fellowship with other car enthusiasts. He enjoyed spending his time with the State Line Cruisers.
He was a master carpenter and worked for many years along with his dad building china hutches and then also houses. Ron then worked with Henry Adams and together they built several homes in the area.
Ron’s grandfather started the Snow Baptist Church and Cemetery where he will be buried.
Ron served in the Army as a Specialist 5th Class from 1966 to 1969 in Vietnam and Germany.
On Dec. 23, 2006, Ronnie was united in marriage to Elsie (Shannon) Snow, who survives him of the home. He is also survived by his children, Ronda Jones and husband Johnny, of Berryville, Sherri Coffelt and husband Robert, of Berryville, Joshua Snow, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Jennifer Green and husband Mike, of Temple, Texas, James Snow and wife Jesse, of Mulberry, Timothy Snow, of Kyle, Texas, Randall Kerns, of Lawrence, Kansas, and Kimberly Parton and husband Joel, of Lampe, Missouri; sister, Pamela Harvey and husband Kelly, of Rockwell, Texas; 18 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; along with nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents, Rex and Ila Snow, and aunt, Betty Lou Pennington.
Visitation was held 5-7 p.m.Tuesday, May 19, at Charles M. Nelson Memorial Chapel in Berryville. Graveside service was at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 20, at Snow Cemetery in Berryville, with Pastor Dale Price officiating. Social distancing is also mandated.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Shop, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Eureka Springs, AR 72632.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson Funeral Service.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelsonfuneral.com.
Commented