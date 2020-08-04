An outdoor memorial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at the First Presbyterian Church of Yellville; arrangements are with Roller-Burns Funeral Home in Yellville.
Ronald William McPherson, 61, passed away on Saturday, Aug.1 (2020).
Ron was born on May 7, 1959, in Lufkin, Texas, to Louise McPherson, of Yellville, and the late William McPherson.. He was the husband of Tamatha (Peak) McPherson, of Yellville.
