Ronald Williams passed from this life on Monday, Nov. 30 (2020). He was 80 years old.
He was born on March 30, 1940, in Eureka, California, to Earl and Ruby Switzer Williams.
Ronald enjoyed hunting and fishing and loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by one brother and two sisters.
Survivors include one son, Robert Williams, of Yellville.
Private services will be at a later date.
Services by Holt Memorial Chapel.
