Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, June 25, at Harrison First Assembly, with burial at Maple Leaf Cemetery; Visitation: 10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, at Coffman Funeral Home in Harrison.
Ronny Dale Burdine, 56, of Harrison, Arkansas, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, June 19 (2020).
He was born at Kansas City, Missouri, to parents Robert Nelson Burdine and Helen (Smith) Burdine on July 26, 1963.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 25, at Harrison First Assembly. Burial will follow at Maple Leaf Cemetery. Visitation will be open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, at Coffman Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Harrison First Assembly Heir Force Youth Ministry, 1329 West Stephenson Avenue, Harrison, AR 72601.
