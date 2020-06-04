Graveside service was held at 11 a.m.Thursday, June 4, at Big Flat Cemetery; arrangements are with Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall.
Rose Lee Stevens, 72, of Bee Branch, died Monday, June 1 (2020) at Conway.
Graveside service was held at 11 a.m.Thursday, June 4, at Big Flat Cemetery. Arrangements are with Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
The daughter of Denver Harrington and Lora Marshall Harrington was born Jan. 28, 1948, at Marshall. She was the wife of Bob Stevens, of Bee Branch.
