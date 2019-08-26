Memorial service will be held at a later date; arrangements under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Doris Rose Horn, of Western Grove, passed away Saturday, Aug. 24 (2019) at Circle of Life Hospice in Springdale, at the age of 78.
She was born Sept. 20, 1940, at Harrison, the youngest daughter of Ulysses Grant (UG) and Hattie Maxine (Watts) Horn. She was a lifelong resident of Newton County and was a member of Western Grove Bible Church. She was a 1958 graduate of Western Grove High School and was a Head Start Center director at Western Grove and Harrison for over 25 years.
Rose enjoyed reading, country music and cats. She was a wonderful mother, and loved her family. She was known for her kindness and never met a stranger.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her siblings, Upton Horn, Juanice Elton, Maxine Morris, Joanne Roberts and Don Horn.
Rose is survived by her son, Sean Horn, of Western Grove; her beloved cat, Elsie; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends who loved her and will miss her.
Memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
