Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, at Red Hill Cemetery near Marshall; arrangements are with Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall.
Rose Mary Kimbrell, age 76, of Marshall, passed from this life on Friday, Sept. 18 (2020) at her daughter’s home with family at her side.
She was born in Marshall, on Oct. 31, 1943, to Howard Manuel and Vernie Tilley Manuel. She was the mother of Pam Lindsey Pulis, Penny Crumley and Angel Coombe.
Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, at Red Hill Cemetery near Marshall. Arrangements are with Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall.
Commented