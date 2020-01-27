Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at Jasper Cemetery, with arrangements by Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Rosezetta Chalmers, age 90, of Jasper, passed away Sunday, Jan. 26 (2020) at the Newton County Nursing Home in Jasper.
The daughter of the late Evert and Izetta (Sweetin) Pettit was born Dec. 14, 1929, at Piedmont, Missouri. She was the wife of the late John C. Chalmers.
Graveside funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at Jasper Cemetery. Arrangements are with Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
