Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at Western Grove Baptist Church, with the funeral service immediately following; arrangements are with Diamond State Funerals.
Roy Dale Lewis, 71 of St. Joe, passed away Thursday, Nov. 21 (2019) at home surrounded by his loving family. He was a beloved husband, father and grandfather. Dale loved fast cars, riding horses, hunting, fishing and shooting guns with his family.
Dale was born June 3, 1948, to Claud Ernest Lewis and Retha Marion (Henson) Lewis in Bellefonte.
He was preceded in death by his father, Claud Lewis; his mother, Retha Lewis; one brother, Kenneth “Mouse” Lewis; a sister, Julie Sims; one granddaughter, Leslie McCutcheon; and a nephew, Scott Ernest Lewis.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Betty Jo Lewis, of the home; his two daughters, Pat Hale (David) and Becky Lewis (Rueben), both of Harrison; four grandchildren, Courtney McCutcheon (Huston) of Branson, Missouri, Donnie Hale (Megan) of Valley Springs, Brittney Coffey (James) and Shea Hale, all of Harrison; six great-grandchildren, Molly, June and Ellie Eliser, Brodee and Lane Hale, and Harley Coffey; five brothers, Earl Lewis (Lena), Ray Lewis (Sue), David Lewis (Nina), Chester Lewis (Dana) and Ernest “Barney” Lewis; four sisters, Brenda Oliver (Jerry), Judy McCutcheon (Randy), Reta McAfee and Sharon Brown; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be his nephews, Joshua McCutcheon, Steven Lewis, Erik Lewis, Shannon McAfee, Brandon McAfee and Eldon McAfee.
Honorary pallbearers include Donnie, Brodee and Lane Hale, James and Harley Coffey, and Huston Eliser; additional nephews, Spencer, Waylon, Jason, and Randall Lewis and Randy and Deland Brown.
Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at Western Grove Baptist Church, with the funeral service immediately following, officiated by Bill Christian. Burial at Western Grove Cemetery immediately following the service under the direction of Diamond State Funerals.
Online condolences can be left at diamondstatecremation.com .
Commented