A private memorial will be held at a later date; arrangements under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home.
Roy Donald Repenning passed away Saturday, April 4 (2020) at the age of 90.
He was a native of Chicago and has lived the last 28 years in Harrison. He is survived by his seven children, 14 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and his dog, Diesel.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Marczy Brown; step-father, Earnest Brown; and his previous wife, Margie Repenning.
He was a Korean veteran of the Navy, known to many as Don. From a young age, it became obvious that he had many diverse interests. He loved trains, planes and automobiles. He was a bass player in high school and part of a trio with his parents. He later became the bass player for the Elderberries here in Harrison. While in Chicago, he was a mechanical engineer who worked on different robotics. He was an avid photographer and later a painter.
He will be missed by all who knew him.
