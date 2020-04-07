4.8-WEB- obit repenning.jpg

Roy Donald Repenning

A private memorial will be held at a later date; arrangements under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home.

Roy Donald Repenning passed away Saturday, April 4 (2020) at the age of 90.

He was a native of Chicago and has lived the last 28 years in Harrison. He is survived by his seven children, 14 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and his dog, Diesel.  

He was preceded in death by his mother, Marczy Brown; step-father, Earnest Brown; and his previous wife, Margie Repenning.

He was a Korean veteran of the Navy, known to many as Don. From a young age, it became obvious that he had many diverse interests. He loved trains, planes and automobiles. He was a bass player in high school and part of a trio with his parents. He later became the bass player for the Elderberries here in Harrison. While in Chicago, he was a mechanical engineer who worked on different robotics. He was an avid photographer and later a painter. 

He will be missed by all who knew him.

