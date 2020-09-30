Celebration of Life was held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28, at New Hope Baptist Church at Omaha, with burial held Monday, Sept. 28, at the Denver Cemetery, under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson, Missouri.
A Celebration of Life service for Gene Ashley, age 89, of Omaha, was held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28, at New Hope Baptist Church at Omaha, with Brother Freddy Blevins and Brother Gary Sloan officiating. Burial was held at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, at the Denver Cemetery, under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson, Missouri.
He died Thursday, Sept. 24 (2020) in his daughter’s home in Walnut Shade, Missouri.
He was born May 23, 1931, in Carroll County, the son of Harry Wayne and Fallie Ashley. He was a retired USPS employee and proud Army veteran having served in France during the Korean War. He was a deacon of New Hope Baptist Church in Omaha. He enjoyed fishing and was an avid quail and pheasant hunter and loved training birddogs. He was united in marriage to Mary Lou (Mahler) on Dec. 25, 1953, in Burlington.
Survivors are his daughter, Gail (Ashley) Burkhart and husband, Toby, of Walnut Shade, Missouri; his twin brother, Joe Ashley, of Kansas City, Missouri; and one grandson, Hunter Burkhart, of Walnut Shade, Missouri.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Lou; sisters Lorene (Ashley) Breeding and Carthel (Ashley) Bergman; and one brother, Ross Ashley.
Visitation was held from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28, at New Hope Baptist Church in Omaha.
