Roy Gene Massey, 78, died Thursday, July 25 (2019).
Funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall. Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at the funeral home. Burial will be at East Lawn Cemetery in Marshall.
The son of Roy Alexander Massey and Elsie Glenna (Martin) Massey was born Oct. 22, 1940, at Marshall. He was the husband of Sharon (Freeman) Massey.
