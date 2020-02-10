Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Rock Creek Cemetery near Harriet; arrangements are with Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall.
Roy L. Grinder, age 67, of Fort Smith, passed from this life on Saturday, Feb. 8 (2020) at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith.
The son of Windell Grinder and Dorothy Smithson Grinder was born March 2, 1952, at Marshall. He was the husband of Brenda Holliman Grinder.
