Roy Lee Blevins entered into rest on Sunday, March 1 (2020) at his home in Omaha, at the age of 82.
Visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at the Branson Bible Church. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, March 6, at Branson Bible Church, with burial to follow in the Methodist Cemetery, Omaha. Arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Missouri.
The son of the late Ira Blevins and Ivy (Mattox) Blevins was born on Jan. 17, 1938, in Omaha. He is survived by his wife, Virginia (Sug) Blevins of the home.
