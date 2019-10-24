Graveside service at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at Maplewood Cemetery, with visitation from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at Coffman Funeral Home in Harrison.
Roy V. Rushing passed away painlessly in his sleep on Tuesday, Oct. 22 (2019) just as he would have wanted it.
He was 87 years old, born in Stuart Mississippi in 1932. He was a resident of Harrison for 36 years.
Roy served proudly in the United States Marine Corps Amphibious Reconnaissance Division.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Faye of 62 years. They spent only three weeks apart before he went to join her in Heaven.
Roy is survived by his siblings, Lois Roberts, Opal Joudon, Nathan Rushing and Red Rushing; his three children, Wanda French, Stacy Roy Rushing and Judy Snodgrass; his three grandchildren, Joshua Rushing, Matthew French and Breanne Rushing; and his five great-grandchildren, Paris ‘Dakota,’ Ava, Maddie, Matthew and Avery Jean ‘AJ.’
He will be dearly missed by his family and many friends around the Ozarks.
He had a love for music and enjoyed listening to others play. To play the Dobro like Brother Oswald was a dream of his. He loved to attend local sports events whenever he could. Roy also enjoyed telling stories about his fantastic life, which his family will always remember him by.
Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at Coffman Funeral Home, where recording of his stories will be played. All are welcome to attend. Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at Maplewood Cemetery.
