Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at Restoration Life Fellowship Church in Batavia, with burial at Walter Smith Family Cemetery; Visitation: Open until 5 p.m. Friday, March 6, at Holt Memorial Chapel.
Rozetta Badami, of Harrison, passed away on Thursday, March 5 (2020) at Flippo’s Carefree Living in Bull Shoals. She was 88 years old.
An open visitation will be Friday, March 6, until 5 p.m. at Holt Memorial Chapel.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at Restoration Life Fellowship Church in Batavia. Pastor Ricky Stone will officiate. Burial will be at the Walter Smith Family Cemetery.
The daughter of James Walter and Iva Ella (Bolin) Smith was born on Sept. 1, 1931, in Jasper.
Rozetta enjoyed sewing and crocheting. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and aunt.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, David Frazier; two sisters, Freida Campbell and Edith Collins; and three brothers, Sanford, Jake. and Vonell Smith.
Survivors include two sons, Charley Frazier, of North Moor, Missouri, and Thomas Frazier, of Kansas; two brothers, Lynn Smith, of Gateway, and Doyle Smith and wife, Brenda, of Harrison; three sisters and their husbands, Leotta and Boyce Hankins, Thelma and Carl Ramsey, and Janice and Jerry Harris, all of Harrison; six grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Condolences may be left online at www.holtchapel.com .
Commented