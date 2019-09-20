Service: 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall; Visitation: 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at the funeral home.
Ruby Arline Rowe, 88, of Marshall, died Thursday, Sept. 19 (2019) at her home.
The daughter of Walter Keith and Liddy Seymore Keith was born March 15, 1931, at Troy, Mississippi. She was the wife of the late William Rowe.
