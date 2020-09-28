Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at CrossRoads Community Church, with interment at Hopewell Cemetery; Visitation: 10-11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at the church, with arrangements by Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Ruby L. Branch, age 86, of Harrison, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 26 (2020) at Hillcrest Home. She was born Monday, May 21, 1934, in Harrison, to Onas and Mable Rea Kindall.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1,at CrossRoads Community Church. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at the church. Interment will be at Hopewell Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
