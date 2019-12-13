Ruby (aka Tooter Jane) went to heaven on Sunday, Dec. 8 (2019).
She was the 11th child of George and Norah Flippo. She was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Jeffrey.
She is survived by her children, Lora Steiner, Douglas Dorson, Terri Clouse, Kristi Dorson and Vicki Gilmore.
Per her request, Ruby's body was donated to research; she called it higher education. There will be no funeral or memorial at this time.
Donations in her name can be made to her favorite charities: Share and Care, Paws for Cause and The Nurse's Auxiliary.
