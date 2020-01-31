Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison, with burial at a later date at Huntsville Cemetery.
Ruby Mae Lakey, 73, of Harrison, passed away at home on Thursday, Jan. 30 (2020).
The daughter of the late Cecil and Nossie Mae (Fullerton) Clubb was born June 24, 1946, at England, Arkansas. She was the wife of the late Willis “Steve” Lakey.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison. Burial will be at a later date at Huntsville Cemetery.
Commented