Rudy Wright, age 68, of Oxley, passed from this life on Monday, Dec. 21 (2020) at Conway Regional in Conway.
He was born on Jan. 12, 1952, to the late James Thomas Wright and Mary Rose Treat Wright. He was the husband of Judy Passmore Wright, of the home.
Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 27, at Canaan Cemetery, near Marshall. Arrangements are with Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall.
At the family’s request, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Gideons International, Marshall Camp, P.O. Box 1305, Marshall, AR 72650 or the Canaan Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 237, Marshall, AR 72650.
