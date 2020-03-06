Funeral service was held Sunday, March 1, at Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Lufkin, Texas.
Russ McEntire was born June 26, 1938, in Bruno, the son of the late Eardie (Jones) and Silas Russell McEntire. He died Tuesday, Feb. 25 (2020) in a Lufkin hospice facility.
Mr. McEntire was retired from the United States Navy where he had served from 1956 until 1976. He then went to mortuary school and became a licensed funeral director. Russ was a retired Funeral Director with Carroway Funeral Home and was previously a Funeral Director with Gipson Funeral Home.
Survivors include his sons and daughters-in-law, Doug and Carol McEntire, Greg and Lisa McEntire, all of Nacogdoches, Texas, and Lance and Lori McEntire of Tooele, Utah; grandchildren, Morgan, Collene, Rylee and Kelso; sisters, Wanda Gray of Yellville, Edith Korcheck, of Harrison, and Betty Scott, of Batesville; and special friend, Carolyn Stephens, of Lufkin, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Cathy McEntire, on June 2, 2004; and great-grandson, Harold Cheyenne Harris.
Funeral service was held Sunday, March 1, at Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Lufkin, Texas.
