Memorial service is on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Hopewell Baptist Church from 6 to 8 p.m. with an invitation for guests to speak starting at 7 p.m.; arrangements are with Holt Memorial Chapel.
Russell Don Pearsall “Russ O’Neal,” age 63, of Harrison, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 23 (2020) at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
He was born on July 22, 1956, in Leavenworth, Kansas, the son of Don O’Neal Sr. and Jeannie (Johnson) O’Neal and the dad who raised him, Keith Pearsall.
Russ was in radio for over 30 years, working at both KCWD KOOL 96.1 and KHOZ. He loved to make people laugh and was always coming up with ways to do that. He enjoyed fishing and cooking for everyone he met. Russ loved his family and always enjoyed his time with them.
Survivors include two daughters, Makayla and Tamara Pearsall; two sons, Austin and Nathan Pearsall; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; his mom, Jeannie O’Neal; one sister and her husband, Vicki and Roger Findley; two brothers and their wives, Randy and Mary Pearsall and Don and Kim O’Neal; and a host of other family and friends.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Arvest Bank, under his name.
Cremation and arrangements by Holt Memorial Chapel.
