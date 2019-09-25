Russell Stuart “Rusty” Jackson passed away Saturday, Sept. 21 (2019) at Ozark, Missouri.
He was born July 5, 1974, at Tulsa, Oklahoma.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Susan Bergeron.
Rusty was a 1992 graduate of Harrison High School, where he enjoyed playing on the Harrison Goblin football team. An exceptional marksman, he served in the United States Army.
For the past 20 years, Rusty had resided in Whitehouse, Texas; however, he continued to be an avid Arkansas Razorbacks and St. Louis Cardinals fan. He never lost his love for the Ozarks.
Rusty is survived by the joy of his life, his daughter Katelynn, of the home; his parents, Doug and Bettye Jackson, of Tyler, Texas; his twin brother, Randy (Kiva) Jackson, of Winona, Texas; his sister, Julie (David) Maberry, and his sister, Linda Jackson, both of Tyler, Texas; his sister, Laura (Kevin) Waters, of Harrison; and several nieces and nephews.
Because Jesus was his Savior, although great is our sorrow now, we know we will see Rusty in heaven one day.
