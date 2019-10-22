Ruth-Anne Hoffstadt Hammons

Graveside ceremony will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Alpena Cemetery; visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at Holt Memorial Chapel.
Ruth-Anne Eileen Hoffstadt Hammons, 75, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 16 (2019) at Legacy Oaks Memory Care Center in Lakeway, Texas, where she had recently moved. Prior to that, Ruth-Anne was a lifelong resident of the city she loved, New Orleans, Louisiana.
Ruth-Anne met her husband, John Paul Hammons Jr.(Pug), originally from Harrison, in college at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, Louisiana, and they were blessed with a 53-year marriage beginning June 25, 1966.
A devoted and loving wife and mother, Ruth-Anne’s passion for life was evident in the joy she felt during the holiday seasons, especially Christmas and Mardi Gras. She was a member of several Mardi Gras organizations and loved riding in the many different parades. She was also well known for her decorated Mardi Gras bears, a 10-inch stuffed bear, decorated in custom carnival attire. The collection was prized among friends and parade goers throughout the years.
Ruth-Anne was a dedicated teacher for over 40 years in the Jefferson Parish School System, a community volunteer, a member of the Algiers Republican Women and The Red Hat Society of Louisiana.
Ruth-Anne was preceded in death by her parents, E. Jack and Ruth Hoffstadt.
She is survived by her loving husband, John Paul Hammons Jr. (Pug); three daughters, Karen Anne Hammons Fair (Douglas), Janet Katherine Hammons Perez ((David), and Sandra Kay Hammons Thomas (William); and seven grandchildren: Douglas Paul Fair, Jr., Dillon Thomas Fair, Alison Eileen Riley, Aaron David Perez, Olivia Katherine Perez, Kevin Vincent Falcon Jr., and John Paul Desoto (Jay). Ruth-Anne is also survived by her brother, Jack E. Hoffstadt (Diana), as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. And Ruth-Anne leaves behind her two fur babies whom she adored, Vegas and Sweetie.
The family wishes to express our gratitude to the nurses and staff at Legacy Oaks Memory Care in Lakeway, Texas, who cared for Ruth-Anne with competence and compassion in her last months. We are extremely grateful.
The family will receive friends and family from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at Holt Memorial Chapel. A graveside ceremony will follow at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at the Alpena Cemetery.
Condolences may be left online at www.holtchapel.com .
Commented