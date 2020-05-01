Services are private; arrangements are with Holt Memorial Chapel.
Ruthie Ilene Nichols, of Harrison, passed away on Thursday, April 30 (2020) at Hospice of the Hills House in Harrison. She was 90 years old.
The daughter of Ira and Oba (George) Holt was born on June 12, 1929, in Mt. Judea.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Nichols; three children, Kenny, Carrol Ann and Keena Nichols; her parents; and one sister, Georgie Lou Holt.
Survivors include one son and his wife, David and Janie Nichols; six grandchildren; and her good friend, Watson Strong.
Due to current government restrictions on crowd size, the services are private.
Condolences may be left online at www.holtchapel.com .
