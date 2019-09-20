Sally Kling, 74, of Harrison, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 17 (2019) at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center in Harrison.
Sally is survived by Sherry Collins and Cindy Saul, who she would tell everyone were the daughters she never had; Baylee and Harper, her grandbabies; her cat, Lovely; and many dear friends who will all miss her and her free spirit.
Sally loved playing Bingo at the Boone County Senior Center and Harrison Health and Rehab and loved being a resident at the nursing facility where she made many new friends that she loved dearly.
