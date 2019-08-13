Funeral service was held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall, with burial at Red Hill Cemetery.
Samuel Arthur Jennings, 94, of Harrison, died Monday, Aug. 12 (2019) at his home.
Funeral service was held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall. Burial was at Red Hill Cemetery.
At the family’s request, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Hills, P.O. Box 1927, Harrison, AR 72602.
The son of Frank Jennings and Lena Barr Jennings was born Jan. 22, 1925, at Leslie. He was the husband of the late Vidana Jennings.
Commented