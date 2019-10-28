Graveside service was at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at Angora Cemetery, near Leslie; arrangements are with Roller-Coffman Funeral Home of Marshall.
Sam Lewis, 78, of Leslie, died Thursday, Oct. 24 (2019) at Baptist in Conway.
Graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at Angora Cemetery, near Leslie. At the family’s request in lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Sam’s name to the Angora Cemetery Fund, c/o Simmons Bank in Marshall.
The son of the late Myrtle Glenn Lewis and Sarepta Audrey Watts Lewis was born June 17, 1941, at Leslie. He was the husband of Lynn Simmons Lewis, of Leslie.
