Sam Weindruch, 78, of Yellvile, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 13 (2019) at Mountain Home.
Memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at First Presbyterian Church of Yellville. Interment of cremated remains with military honors will follow at Layton Cemetery in Yellville. Arrangements are with Roller-Burns Funeral Home in Yellville.
Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 6, Yellville, AR 72687.
The son of the late Sam and Dorothy Fern (Seaman) Weindruch was born April 7, 1941, at Moline, Illinois. He was the husband of Marie Weindruch, of the home.
