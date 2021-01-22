Services will be at a later time, with arrangements by Holman & Howe, Mansfield, Missouri.
Sammy J. Moles, 79 of Nixa, Missouri, passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 18 (2021) in Kansas City, Missouri.
He was born on July 24, 1941, in Mansfield, Missouri, the only child of Homer and Lois (Buttram) Moles. He grew up in Mansfield and after high school joined the United States Army. Sam was stationed in Fort Dix, New Jersey, and while stationed there met his wife to be, Florence Meinzer. They were united in marriage on Oct. 31, 1959. They had two sons, Rick and Scott. Sam loved his Lord and Savior and was a very active member in Ozark Baptist Church for many years until his health declined.
Sam and Florence owned and operated various businesses throughout their life together. In 1972, he and his family moved to Harrison. Sam bought the local Honda dealership, a few years later acquired Kawasaki. He then added a Suzuki store in Conway. He bought a plane, got his pilot license to save time going to stores and seeing his mom and dad. He loved speed and going fast. He loved working on motorcycles to make them go zoom! He also traveled the US with his sons who were racing in the AMA motocross circuit.
Sam and Florence were married for 50 years and traveled together all over the US on their Aspencade. They had quite the stories to tell about their experiences and loved to share them.
Sam is survived by his sons, Rick and Scott, of Harrison; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be at a later time, with arrangements by Holman & Howe, Mansfield, Missouri.
Memorial contributions for Sam can be made to NO 5 Cemetery, P.O. Box 156, Mansfield, MO 65704.
