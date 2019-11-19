Graveside service will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Dunkard Cemetery; visitation will be open at Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Sandra Carol Sneed, 72, of Harrison, passed away Monday, Nov. 18 (2019) at home.
The daughter of the late Raymond and Lillian (Lewis) Sneed was born Jan. 22, 1947, at Harrison. She is survived by her children, Thomas "Rusty" Sneed, of Oklahoma, and Trina Quart and husband David, of Harrison.
