Sandra K. Whited, age 66, of Diamond City, passed away Sunday, Aug.18 (2019) at her home.
She was born April 24, 1953, in Harrison, the daughter of Ed and Maxine (Switzer) Phillips.
Along with her parents, Sandra was preceded in death by her siblings, Mike Phillips, Gary Phillips and Dolph Phillips.
Sandra was a member of Lead Hill Church of Christ. She married Michael Whited on May 29, 1971, in Harrison. She was a homemaker and real estate broker.
Sandra is survived by her husband, Michael Whited, of the home; her son and daughter-in-law, Chad and Gina Whited, of Diamond City; her daughter and son-in-law, Carla and Jeff Sharp, of Harmon; her brothers and sisters-in-law, Larry and Harmalene Phillips, Eddie and Ada Phillips, and Don and Tammy Phillips, all of Valley Springs; her grandchildren, Alexis Sharp, of Harmon, Dylan Burleson, of Harmon, and Shay Whited, of Diamond City; and a host of other family and friends.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home, with Larry Keener officiating.
Interment is in Maple Leaf Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Don Phillips, Larry, Phillips, Eddie Phillips, Caleb Moon, Kennith Dixon and Brock Riggs.
Honorary pallbearers are Dylan Burleson, Richard Hudson, Jeff Sharp, Dusty Phillips, Jason Phillips, Don Austin, Don Wallis, Dr. Kevin Jackson and the staff of Legacy Hospice.
