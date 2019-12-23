Memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, at Lord of the Lake Lutheran Church in Diamond City, with arrangements by Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Sandra Marie Wright, age 76, of Diamond City, passed away Friday, Dec. 20 (2019) at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville.
She was preceded in death by her late husband, David A. Wright, her parents and all 12 of her siblings.
Sandra resided in Diamond City for over 40 years, a lifelong member of the American Legion Post 340 and held several offices of the Ladies Auxiliary. She loved singing, dancing, karaoke, casinos, fishing and spending time with her family. She helped raise several children that walked through her doors. She was a fighter till the end and an inspiration to all.
Sandra is survived by her partner of eight years, Mr. Kerry Dix; her children, Nora (Tom) Ward, of Omaha, Jason (Melissa) Wright, of Diamond City, Jeff (Amie) Wright, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Brian Wright, of Jacksonville, Florida, and Eric (DeAnna) Richardson, of Phoenix, Arizona; her 13 grandchildren, Andrew (Bayli) Moore, Erica (Drew) Chambers, Matthew (Mandy) Richardson, Nicholas, Gabbie, Olivia, Claire, Mason, Jamie and Robert; and 10 great-grandchildren, Oaklynn, Kenlee, AJ, Mason, Katie, Christopher, Ethan, Havannah, Serenity and Jacob.
Memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, at Lord of the Lake Lutheran Church in Diamond City.
Online condolences may be left at www.coffmanfh.com .
