Sandra Denise Roberts, 67, of Harrison, died Friday, Oct. 4 (2019).
A Celebration of Life will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Harrison Park. It will be a potluck, bring what you want to share, event where you can share your memories of Sandra
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks, Hollister, Missouri.
The daughter of the late George and Helen Johnston was born May 24, 1952, at Endicott, New York. She was the mother of Cresslyn Roberts, of Harrison, and the late Rick Roberts.
