Sandra “Tooter” Taylor, 74 of St. Joe, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 4 (2020) at Regency Hospital in Springdale.
She was born at Harrison on March 18, 1945, to parents, Erith and Helen (Nix) White. She was a lifelong resident of St. Joe and a member of First Baptist Church of St. Joe.
Tooter, as she was known by her family and friends, was a homemaker and a farmer her whole life, farming alongside her late husband, Devoe Taylor. In addition to teaching Sunday School in her younger years, she also had a hand in raising many kids in St. Joe. She enjoyed crocheting, cooking and taking care of her potted flowers and many flower beds in her yard. She was a devout Christian, who loved the Lord and reading her Bible. She also loved her family; she was devoted and caring, and the rock of her family. Sandy loved having her family together on Sunday afternoons for a big dinner and fellowship.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and a sister, Delores Smith.
Sandy is survived by her only daughter and best friend, Mandy Taylor-Spears and her husband Clint; her sisters, Janis White and Deb White; three grandchildren, Alex Holt, Grace Spears and Ethan Spears; her special friends, June Nichols, Lana Walker, Linda Henson and Dorothy Beringer; as well as several nieces, nephews and other relatives who loved her and will miss her.
Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at First Baptist Church St. Joe with Lanny Younger officiating. Burial will follow at Love Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at Coffman Funeral Home in Harrison.
Pallbearers are Clint Spears, Clint Davis, Trent Davis, Marty Younger, Jamey Smith, Nick Smith, Charles Harness and Alex Holt.
Honorary pallbearers are Ben Watts, Mike Baughman, Terry Knapp, Brayden Daniel and Gus Boyd.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to First Baptist Church of St. Joe.
Online condolences may be left at www.coffmanfh.com .
