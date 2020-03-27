Arrangements are with Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Sanford Young Lowery, of Harrison, passed away Thursday, March 26 (2020) at home surrounded by his family at the age of 85.
He was born in Philadelphia, Mississippi, on Jan. 27, 1935, to parents, E.O. Lowery and Virgie Pearson Lowery. He graduated high school in 1952 in Bastrop, Louisiana. For 42 years, he owned and operated several filling stations in Pine Bluff, where he offered full-service fuel and auto repair. He also served eight years in the Army National Guard.
Sanford was a devout Christian and good man of God. He was a longtime member of South Side Baptist Church of Pine Bluff, where he served as a Deacon and was active in church bus ministry. After moving to Harrison 12 years ago, he and his wife became faithful members of Eagle Heights Baptist Church.
He loved fishing, hunting, gardening and being outdoors. Sanford was a true family man. He adored his family and spending time with them. He was honest, kind, giving, grateful and always had a smile. Sanford will be remembered for his love of the Lord, his family and his friends. He was truly loved by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Aldean Lowery.
Sanford is survived by his wife of 61 years, Bonnie Lowery; his daughters, Twyla Waters and husband Dr. Danny Waters, of Harrison, and Sandra Lowery, of Orlando, Florida; his brother, Thomas Lowery and wife Judy, of Spring Hill, Kansas; three grandchildren, Danah Raymond and husband Graham, Ashley Favre and husband Ben, and Kayla Patton and husband Logan; three great-grandchildren, Keelan and Kambri Graham and Holden Favre; several nieces, nephews, many friends and his church family.
Due to current government restrictions on crowd size, private family service will be held at Coffman Funeral Home in Harrison with Pastor Kenny Stacey officiating. Services will be live-streamed on Facebook, Coffman Funeral Home at 10 a.m. Monday, March 30.
A private burial for the immediate family only will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, at Brown Cemetery in Pine Bluff.
Pallbearers are Dr. Danny Waters, Logan Patton, Graham Raymond, Ben Favre and David Brooks.
Honorary pallbearers are Steve Wall, Tom Gentry, Bob Pinson, Wayne Cone and Bob Lowery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Sanford’s name to Eagle Heights Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 865, Harrison, AR, 72602 or online at www.ehbcharrison.org (click on giving and under Forward in Faith, amount designation and his name).
Online condolences may be left at www.coffmanfh.com .
Commented