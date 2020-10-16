A memorial service will be held at a later time; arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks, Hollister, Missouri.
Sarah Ann Crowe, age 77, of Harrison, passed away Sunday, Oct. 11 (2020).
She entered this life on May 6, 1943, in Radcliff, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Franklin and Lucy (Billings) Trowbridge. She was the mother of Larry Sevinsky of Childersburg, Alabama.
