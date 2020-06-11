Sarah Elizabeth Eubanks

Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 13, at Watson Cemetery near Tinsman, with arrangements by Ruggles-Wilcox Funeral Home, Arkadelphia.
Sarah Elizabeth Watson Eubanks, age 91, of Tinsman, passed away Sunday, June 7 (2020).
She was born May 4, 1929, near Tinsman, the daughter of Ross and Florience Thomasson Watson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and siblings Elsie, Charles and Peter.
Sarah graduated from Tinsman High School and, in 1950, from Arkansas State Teachers College. She taught home economics and several other subjects during her career as an educator in public schools. In 1954 she married Robert Eubanks and served as a pastor’s wife in churches in Arkansas, Louisiana and Missouri. Sarah enjoyed sewing, gardening and piano.
Sarah is survived by one sister, Peggy Watson Govan Castalian Spring, Tennessee; three sons, Stefan (Melissa) of Batesville, Byron (Amy) of Caddo Valley, and Tim (Cyndy) of Gilbert; seven grandchildren, Kate Huskey (Josh) of Cord, Ben and Dan Eubanks, of Batesville, Hannah Seaton (Shane) of Caddo Valley, Ellen McEwen (Shaun) of Fayetteville, Tori Abernathy (Waylon)of Fayetteville, and Jay Eubanks, of Fayetteville; five great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Allie and Susanna Huskey and Wilder and Calum Seaton; and many nieces and nephews.
The family asks memorials made to First Baptist Church of Arkadelphia, 701 Pine Street, Arkadelphia, AR 71923.
The family asks memorials made to First Baptist Church of Arkadelphia, 701 Pine Street, Arkadelphia, AR 71923.
State of AR Covid 19 directives for graveside service; Maintain social distancing requirements.
