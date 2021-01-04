Memorial services were held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, at Holt Memorial Chapel, with friends and family gathering to remember her life.
Sarah Lynne Chase, 32, of Harrison, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at North West Medical Center in Bentonville.
She was a lover of life and loved making people smile. She loved creating new dishes, making food an art, and making it delicious all at the same time. She loved to cook for everyone, often donating her time and talent in the kitchen to non-profit organizations and charities. She took great pleasure in making other peoples lives brighter. She was a giver. She also loved spending time on or in the water, whether that was floating or swimming.
Her niece, Olivia, and nephew, Chase, were her world. She would’ve done anything for them. They brought so much joy to both hers and their lives.
She graduated from Harrison High School and Cottey College. She lived many years of her life in Fayetteville, where she was a Sous Chef for Crystal Bridges. She was a member of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Harrison.
She is survived by her mother, Susan Chase, of Harrison; her father, David Chase, of Branson, Missouri; her two brothers, Sam and Tommy Chase, both of Harrison; her sister and brother-in-law, Kristine and Stephen Branon, of Centerton; her niece and nephew, Olivia and Chase Branon; and her four fur babies, Whiskey, Rocks, Twinklebutt and Olive.
Memorial services were held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, at Holt Memorial Chapel, with friends and family gathering to remember her life.
In memoriam of Sarah’s life, in lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to The Sharing Kitchen or the Harrison Humane Society.
Online obituary and guestbook are available at www.HoltChapel.com .
