Scott Edwin Fancher, age 64, of Harrison, departed this life on Aug. 23 (2019) at Hospice of the Hills in Harrison.
Scott was born in Springdale, on Oct. 9, 1954, to Burr and Melva Fancher. Scott spent his formative years in Lebanon, Oregon, where he graduated from Lebanon Union High school in Lebanon, Oregon.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Melva Jean (Beckford) Fancher.
He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. Scott graduated from Oregon State University with a BS in Ag. Business, graduated from UALR William H. Bowen school of Law with a Juris Doctorate and from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville with a Legal Letters Masters Degree in Agricultural Law.
He served as County Executive Director for the Farm Service Agency portion of USDA in several counties in the state of Arkansas. His informal education carried him from the hay and sheep fields of Oregon, ranches in Wyoming, diving in the Maries Corps, rice fields of California, cattle farms of Arkansas, canoe/lodging business on the Buffalo National River, river guiding in Oregon and Idaho, gold dredging in California, shipyards of Louisiana and oilfields of Alaska to name a few. His curiosity and sense of adventure were a driving force in his life and he excelled in nearly every endeavor. He was a champion of the underdog. He saw the best in others and encouraged their dreams and aspirations. He was particularly proud of his work with the farmers he served. Scott also served on the board of the Mountain Meadows Monument Foundation where he and others worked tirelessly in the pursuit of National Landmark status for the Mountain Meadows Massacre site in Utah. He was past commander of the VFW Lodge at Carrolton.
Scott is survived by his wife, Karen Lee (Clark) Fancher; his children, Shannon Fancher, Laura Simpson, Jacob Fancher, Rachel Fancher, and their spouses; his grandchildren: Luke, William, Emma, Trey, Halle, Kathryn, Lauren, Logan, Ben and George; his father, Burr E. “Doc” Fancher, and stepmother, Ada, of Albany, Oregon; his sisters, Teresa McQuiston, of Lebanon, Oregon, and Connie Wahl, of Albany, Oregon; his brother, Michael Fancher, of Los Gatos, California; and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Union Baptist Church on Highway 206 in Harrison. Family and friends will gather following the service at the Carrolton Lodge, west of Alpena on Highway 412.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to your choice, Hospice of the Hills, Harrison, Arkansas, Research of pancreatic cancer PanCan.org, or to the Mountain Meadows Monument Foundation.
