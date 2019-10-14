Celebration of Life will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the home of Scott and Becky, with arrangements and cremation under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks, Hollister, Mo.
Scott Adon McGee, 48, of Harrison, passed away Monday, Oct. 7 (2019) with family beside him.
Celebration of Life will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the home of Scott and Becky. Family and friends are welcome; barbecue will be provided, bring a side dish.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks, Hollister, Missouri.
The son of Leonard and Mary (Hook) McGee was born Feb. 9, 1971, at Zanesville, Ohio. He was the husband of Rebecca “Becky” Odell Kear.
