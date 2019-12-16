Service: 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at Holt Memorial Chapel, with burial at Maplewood Cemetery; Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at Holt Memorial Chapel.
Sena Mae Yarbrough, of Harrison, passed from this life on Saturday, Dec. 14 (2019) at her home. She was 83 years old.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at Holt Memorial Chapel. Pastor Robert Fairchild and Brother Darrell Still will officiate. Burial will be at Maplewood Cemetery. Pallbearers are David Pearson, Jeremy Pearson, Justin Yarbrough, Devin Yarbrough, Cody Yarbrough and Dale “Spock” Manning. Honorary pallbearers include Justin Cochran, Derek Cantwell and Jerry Henley.
The daughter of Bill and Daisy (Deckard) Blair was born on Sept. 26, 1936, in Buffalo, Missouri.
Sena attended Union Road Assembly of God Church. She worked as an LPN for 35 years before retiring.
She was preceded in death by two sons, Gary and David Yarbrough, and her parents.
Survivors include her husband of 68 years, Ray Yarbrough, of the home; one son and his wife, Craig and Rhonda Yarbrough, of Peel; one daughter, Linda Pearson, of Harrison; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; one brother, Bill Blair, of Medford, Oregon; and two sisters, Shirley Blair, of Sacramento, California, and Becky Cole, of San Diego, California.
