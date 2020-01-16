Shannon Malek

No services at this time; arrangements by Diamond State Funerals.
Shannon Lou Murphy Malek, age 65, died unexpectedly at her home on Sunday, Jan. 12 (2020).
She was born Jan. 10, 1955, to Billy and Alma (Brown) Murphy in Greenville, Mississippi.
Shannon worked as a nursing home CNA for over 20 years in the Harrison area. She will be remembered for her passion of rescuing all creatures great and small.
Shannon is survived by her husband, Butch; two sisters, Ann Reedy and her husband, Charles, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and Kelley Bowman and her husband, Ty, of Mountain Home; two daughters, Jolena Taylor and her husband, Richard, of Knoxville, Tennessee, and Rebecca Jones and her husband, Andrew, of Harrison; four grandchildren, Cody, Sierra, Talena and Laken; two great-grandsons; and by many of her rescued furry friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
No services at this time. The family asks that friends donate to their local animal shelters in her memory.


