Sharron Thompson rejoined the Lord on Friday, May 15 (2020). She was 77 years old.
Sharron Dianne McIntosh was born on Jan. 17, 1943, in Davenport, Iowa. Shortly after her birth, she traveled with her father to Kansas City and lived there until she relocated to Iowa in 1964.
She married Robert Thompson on Aug. 22, 1964, in Rock Island, Illinois. They were married for 42 years. They raised their children in Iowa for nearly 20 years before settling in Arkansas in 1985. Sharron enjoyed regular cookouts with her family and taking their boat onto Bull Shoals Lake for fishing. She was a staunch animal lover and adopted frequently, taking in countless dogs and the occasional cat. At their Diamond City home, Sharron and Bob sat at the same two chairs every day until his passing in 2006, after which she remained at her chair and kept flowers at his.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Theodore McIntosh and Betty Winslow, and her husband, Robert Thompson.
She is survived by her immediate family which entails three siblings: Carla Maybell, Tim Moore and Mike Moore; four children: Cheryl Pepperdine, Kimberly Prosser, Brad Thompson and Marshall Thompson; and 16 grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Jamie (Logan and Alanna), Heather (Laken and Jaxon), Amanda (Caleb and J), Veronica (Miles), Nick, Max, Keith, Jaxon, and Alexys.
She also leaves behind an abundance of nieces, nephews, in-laws, and friends.
Per Sharron's personal instructions, there will not be a memorial service. Friends and family are encouraged to honor her life through animal care or an act of kindness.
