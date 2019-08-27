“Cissy” went to be forever with the Lord on Friday, Aug. 23 (2019).
Tender-hearted with a beautiful loving soul, she shared her love and kindness with anyone who came to know her. But there was a special place in her heart which belonged to her three dogs and two cats.
She graduated from Harrison High School in 1974. She was hard-working and never without a job even when she became so very ill. Her last job was with Home Instead where her clients loved her dearly.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Juanita (Mayhugh) Price; grandparents, Theodore “Poppy” and Nettie “Nanny” Price and Anna (Mayhugh) Drain and Noel Mayhugh; and a dearly loved cousin, Kay Trulove.
Survivors include her sister, Debra “Debby” Price and stepmother, Dottie. Other survivors are her husband, Dean Jackson, two stepsons, three step-grandchildren; and one step-great-granddaughter.
“Cissy,” we love and miss you so very much but are comforted by the words: “And God shall wipe away all the tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain; for the former things are passed away.” Rev. 21:4.
