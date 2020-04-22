Cremation was handled by St. Louis Cremation and a celebration of his life will be planned for the near future.
Shelby Dale Ravellette was born in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, on Oct. 4, 1954, to Burton Eugene Ravellette and Velta Joyce Hunt Ravellette, and grew up in the Midwest. He graduated from Pine Bluff in 1975.
He passed away in St. Louis, Missouri, on April 6 (2020) after a brief illness.
He is survived by his mother; brother, Burton Eugene Ravellette Jr.; sister, Nancy Marie Crosier, all from Ashdown; close friend and cousin, Zachariah Ravellette and wife Monica, of Cedar Hills, Missouri; and many other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He is also survived by his wife, Karen Woolsey, of Omaha.
Shelby was preceded in death by his precious daughter, Lacey Michele, for whom he spent the past 30 years building Lacey Michele’s Castle as a legacy to her.
