Shelby Jean Akel, 78, of Harrison, passed away at her home on Tuesday, Aug. 27 (201).
Shelby was born March 15, 1941, at Harrison, the daughter of Raymond G. and Gladys Salmon Kimes, by whom she was preceded in death. Shelby is survived by her husband, Abraham (Abe) Akel, of the home, and her children, Thomas Rogers, Shelby E. Rogers, and Rebecca J. Helble.
Celebration of Life service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at First Christian Church in Harrison. Arrangements are with Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
