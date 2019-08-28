A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at the First Christian Church in Harrison, under the direction of Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Shelby Jean (Kimes) Akel, age 78, of Harrison, passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday, Aug. 27 (2019) after a long battle with cancer.
She was born to the late Raymond and Gladys (Salmon) Kimes on March 15, 1941. Shelby attended Berryville High School, before attending the University of Arkansas, where she became a member of the Delta Delta Delta Sorority. She was a pillar in the community owning Shelby’s gift shop for 43 years mentoring her “Shop Girls”; and a member of First Christian Church for over 50 years where she enjoyed serving as a deacon, an elder and a member of her Sunday school class, The Seekers. She took pride in Harrison and offered her time to participate in many community endeavors like Downtown Historical Society, Downtown Merchants, EAST Art Initiative at Harrison Jr. High and the NACC Arts program.
Shelby is survived by her loving husband, Abraham Akel; her children Bill Rogers, of Harrison, Shelby Beth Rogers and her husband Jerry Gurthet, of Chicago, Becca Rogers Helble and her husband Steve, of Austin, Texas, Michael Akel and his wife Kim, of Austin, Texas, and Larkin Akel Jones and her husband Richard, of Auburn, Alabama; and seven grandchildren, Clark and Hunter Rogers, Mack, William and Cade Helble and Grace Akel; and also Shelby’s shop girls, her loving caregivers and her dog, Chloe.
Shelby is known by many for her energy, independence and determination. She was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories and a wonderful legacy. Our comfort comes from knowing we will see her again in heaven.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at the First Christian Church in Harrison, under the direction of Roller-Christeson Funeral Home. Dr. David Artman will be officiating the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Shelby Akel’s name to First Christian Church, Ozark Humane Society, or the charity of your choice.
