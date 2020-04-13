Shellie Renner

Funeral service will be private; arrangements are with Holt Memorial Chapel.
Shellie Dawn Renner, of Harrison, passed away on Saturday, April 11 (2020) at her home. She was 51 years old.
The daughter of Roy and Maxine (York) Harness was born on March 3, 1969, in Harrison.
Shellie was a longtime member of Southern Hills Missionary Baptist Church but had recently been baptized into the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She was an established businesswoman. Shellie ran a successful tax service and enjoyed her career as an accountant. She loved music and theater and was very involved with performances at the Lyric Theater. Shellie was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her father, Roy Harness, and one brother, David Harness.
Survivors include her husband, Matthew Renner; three sons, Garrett Gage Renner, Korte McAlpin, and Taylor Briley; her mother, Maxine Harness; one brother, Allen Dale Harness; and several nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Due to current government restrictions on crowd size, the funeral service will be private.
Condolences may be left online at www.holtchapel.com .
Commented